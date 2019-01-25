Nigerian politician raises alarm after his mansion was demolished few weeks to Election (Video)

Prince Dr. Henry Okafor has raised alarm after his mansion in Ossemotor Ancient port kingdom, Imo state was demolished.

Okafor who is the candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in Imo said he was shocked by the development.

According to media personality Martin Zubby Okorowu, the aspiring lawmaker Prince Henry Okafor, has no case in court or any case of land dispute before his palatable residence was brought down.

It was gathered that Prince Henry arrived the residence and prevented the villagers from attacking the security operatives there.

Meanwhile, Prince Henry Okafor has condemned the demolition of his residence. The politician accused his political enemies of trying to distract his focus just weeks to the election.

He said he has nothing against any politician and wondered why his house was demolished without any notice.

Watch video below: