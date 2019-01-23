Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after 8 years of ”dashing money to doctors”

It is jubilation at the home of a Nigerian woman after she successfully gave birth to a set of twins after 8 years of being without a child.

The woman identified as Chinyere Nwakaibeya took to Facebook to share her testimony.

The overjoyed mother shed tears of joy as she shared the goodnews on Facebook.

Read her post below:

“I never stop saying Amen… I keep Taping from other people testimony… I keep believing in God… After 8yr of waiting, crying, sowing seeds and above all dashing Doctors my money.. God did it without asking for Money…. TWO WONDERFUL CHILDREN .Giving me a new name (Mama Ejima only me).. U r next in line in Jesus name Amen…”