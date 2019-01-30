Trending

Nigerians React As Appellate Court Ask Embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen, To Face CCT Trial

The court of Appeal today rejected a request by the embattled Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, seeking to stop his trial at the Code of Coduct Tribunal (CCT). The Appellate  court cited that the applicant should not be expected to be treated differently having meted out similar judgement in the past.

He was said  to had refused a similar request, based on the provisions of Section 306 of the administration of criminal justice act and as such a leaf from his own book would be borrowed.

The ruling of the appellate court has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Their reactions:

 

