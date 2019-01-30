Nigerians React As Appellate Court Ask Embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen, To Face CCT Trial

The court of Appeal today rejected a request by the embattled Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, seeking to stop his trial at the Code of Coduct Tribunal (CCT). The Appellate court cited that the applicant should not be expected to be treated differently having meted out similar judgement in the past.

He was said to had refused a similar request, based on the provisions of Section 306 of the administration of criminal justice act and as such a leaf from his own book would be borrowed.

The ruling of the appellate court has sparked reactions from Nigerians.

Their reactions:

NBA ordered it's members not to go to court but Olanikpekun SAN. led the team of NBA members to the appeal court to secure a judgement. Who is fooling who? ~Terfa Engelbert Agada — Sola Salako Ajulo (@purrples) January 30, 2019

Now that Appeal Court has asked Suspended CJN to face CCT trial,what says our twitter law profs? Shameless #DisciplesOfCorruption! Baba hit harder,my only disappointment in u hv been not hitting this hard since 2015. Be a TYRANT against thieving elites,it's a Righteous Course! — PositiveMantra (@skaalbgroup) January 30, 2019