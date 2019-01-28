Nigerians React As Human Right Activist, Femi Falana, Faults Onnoghen’s Legal Team For Seeking Injuction To Stop His Trial(Video)

Human right activist, Femi Falana(SAN) is the latest to weigh in on the crisis rocking the judiciary system as a result of the suspended former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The legal luminary who was speaking as a guest at the popular Channels television programme ‘ Politics today’ condemns the action of CJN Onnoghen’s lawyers for going to courts to shop for injunctions against his arraignment at CCT.

Recap that the embattled CJN’s legal team earlier challenged the jurisdiction of the CCT to trial Onnoghen and even approached an Abuja high court for injunction against his arraignment.

Video:

Femi Falana has broken the TABLE. Listen to every bit of it. pic.twitter.com/93O9p2uNBH — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 27, 2019

What they are saying:

Senior Lawyer Femi Falana on Channels TV educating us. These are people one should listen to. Experienced people with years of practice are people of authority to speak on matter in their areas of competence.#PoliticsToday — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) January 27, 2019