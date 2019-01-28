Trending

Nigerians React As Human Right Activist, Femi Falana, Faults Onnoghen’s Legal Team For Seeking Injuction To Stop His Trial(Video)

Human right activist, Femi Falana(SAN) is the latest to weigh in on the crisis rocking the judiciary system as a result of the suspended former chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The legal luminary who was speaking as a guest at the popular Channels television programme ‘ Politics today’  condemns the action of CJN Onnoghen’s lawyers for going to courts to shop for injunctions against his arraignment at CCT.

Recap that the embattled CJN’s legal team earlier challenged the jurisdiction of the CCT to trial Onnoghen and even approached an Abuja high court for injunction against his arraignment.

