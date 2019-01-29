Nigerians React As IPOB Orders Aba Residents To Sit At Home Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit To The City Today

As President Muhammadu Buhari’s gear up to visit the business community of Aba, Abia State, today, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has ordered residents of the city to sit at home during the visit.

Buhari who is scheduled to visit the city would commission the 9.5 Megawatts Independent Power Plant, at Ariaria Market in Osisioma Ngwa council area before going on to attend the rally of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Enyimba stadium.

The directives of IPOB to the resident of the city has sparked reactions from Nigerians with many calling such move as ‘unneccesary’.

What they are saying:

