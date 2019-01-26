Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerians react to picture of young boy kissing Buhari’s image on campaign vehicle

A picture of a young school boy kissing the image of President Muhammadu Buhari on his campaign vehicle has generated heated debate on Twitter.

While some Nigerians said nothing was wrong with the picture which was shared on Twitter by President Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashi Ahmad, others were not so kind with their criticism.

Below are some of the positive reaction to the photograph:

Some Twitter users were certain the picture was staged and the boy must have been promised something and ordered to kiss the image by some adults.

