Nigerians slam pantless slay queen for twerking to Davido’s bumbum in toilet

Davido’ Bumbum is currently trending and slay queen has got tongues wagging after participating in the #BumBumChallenge to win one million naira.

The sexy young lady took the #BumBumChallenge to the toilet as she twerked Pantless in the toilet.

Many hailed her and have already declared her the winner while some others condemned her decision to go pantless, even in a wet gown.

Those that condemned her are of the opinion that it’s not healthy to twerk in the toilet without Wearing panties all because of N1M.

Ever since the pop star announced the #BumbumChallenge with a prize of N1million for the winner, a lot of Nigerian ladies have been showcasing their talents of twerking to see if they could be the lucky winner.

Read some reactions below;

Watch video below;




