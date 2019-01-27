News, Uncategorized

Nnamdi Kanu reacts to the suspension of CJN Walter Onnoghen by Buhari, tells his Biafra family what next to do

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had on Friday suspended Onnoghen and appointed Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN.

Explaining his reason, the President said he suspended Onnoghen, following an order from the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, asking him to wield the big stick.

Buhari In a statement, said the order demanded that the CJN be suspended pending the determination of his ongoing trial at the tribunal.

Reacting, Kanu said Onnoghen’s suspension should unite those who believed in the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

Kanu, while describing the development as humiliation of Onnoghen, said Fulani cabal must not be allowed to conquer the South East.

In a tweet, Kanu wrote:

“I am back in the UK to continue our excellent work to liberate #Biafra from the pit of darkness, Nigeria.

“Fulani cabal with their herdsmen, ISIS and Boko Haram must not be allowed to conquer us.

“Let Justice Onnoghen’s humiliation unite us as one Biafran family.”

