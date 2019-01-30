Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Frowns At Jussie Smollett’s Attack, Pens Him A Classy Message

Hollywood actor, Jussie Smollett, was attacked by two people yesterday who were “yelling out racial and homophobic slurs”. They were reported to have poured an unknown chemical substance on him , the police reported.
The talented actor has been starring on Fox ‘Empire’ since 2015. He plays the role Jamal, a successful singer in the ‘musical’ Lyon family.
Just like his Character in the movie, he identifies as gay in real life and this might have prompted the attack.
What she said:
I don’t care what you believe in or what your own preference is. You have no right to attack another human being because of their own choices. The attack on @jussiesmollett breaks my heart and it’s unacceptable. He is an amazing actor, a wonderful human being who was minding his own business. The attackers must be brought to justice. #jussiesmollett #stoptheviolence #hatecrime #spreadlove