North West Would Go Against The Permutation Of Many And Vote For Atiku – Former Speaker, Tambuwal

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains that graced Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign rally in Kaduna today.

The former house of representatives speaker took to his twitter handle at the end of the campaign rally to express his optimism at Atiku’s chances of becoming the president of Nigeria as a result of the mammoth crowd that came out during their visit to Kaduna today.

What he said:

