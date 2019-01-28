Entertainment, Trending

O2 Arena Concert: Don Jazzy Weighs In On Davido’s Sold Out Concert

The entertainment news making  rounds In Nigeria today is how Nigerian talented musician, David Adeleke, officially known and addressed as Davido sold out the O2 Arena, London, yesterday.

The talented musician becomes only the second African after Wizkid to achieve such feat and this has drawn huge praise from Mavin music boss, Don Jazzy.

What he said;

