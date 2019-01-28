O2 Arena Concert: Don Jazzy Weighs In On Davido’s Sold Out Concert

The entertainment news making rounds In Nigeria today is how Nigerian talented musician, David Adeleke, officially known and addressed as Davido sold out the O2 Arena, London, yesterday.
The talented musician becomes only the second African after Wizkid to achieve such feat and this has drawn huge praise from Mavin music boss, Don Jazzy.
What he said;
Congrats to @davidoofficial and his team for a job well done. You guys will never cease to make Nigeria and Africa proud. Looking at that beautiful show yesterday I was proud to be in the same industry. Nuff blessings. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 cc @asaasika @bizzleosikoya @stealthmgmt @missamadi @efe_one @iamsmade @plug.ng