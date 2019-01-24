Uncategorized

Omotola Jalade reveals she is not excited African movies were not nominated for 2019 Oscars

The Nigerian movie industry seems to have greatly improved in recent years seeing as more movies are of better quality and storylines.

Many more people who had written off Nollywood movies no longer mind going to the cinema to spend good money on some films. However, Nigerian films are still taking baby steps and are not yet on the expected international level.

International movie award show, The Academy Awards also known as the Oscars, which celebrates achievements in the film industry over the world recently announced movies that were nominated for different categories.

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who is a part of the Oscars award voters recently took to her Instagram page to express her dismay that African movies were not nominated.

She further explained that African movies would make the list some day.

See her post below:

Tags

You may also like

Man sues Ugandan University for banning miniskirts, lipstick, sleeveless tops, colored nails & trouser

Small waist actress, Princess Shyngle shares a picture of her butt online

MI shades US rapper J. Cole, accuses him of stealing his style for his new song “Middle Child’

Ahmadu Bello Stadium goes agog as hundreds of thousands of PDP faithful welcomed Atiku Abubakar to the state

Search for Cardiff City’s striker Emiliano Sala has been called off

Alexx Ekubo reacts to Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

2Baba complains about ‘bad songs’ flooding the Nigerian airwaves

Bukky Wright converts to Christianity

Most Hausa women have nothing to offer in relationships – Twitter user says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *