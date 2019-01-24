Omotola Jalade reveals she is not excited African movies were not nominated for 2019 Oscars

The Nigerian movie industry seems to have greatly improved in recent years seeing as more movies are of better quality and storylines.

Many more people who had written off Nollywood movies no longer mind going to the cinema to spend good money on some films. However, Nigerian films are still taking baby steps and are not yet on the expected international level.

International movie award show, The Academy Awards also known as the Oscars, which celebrates achievements in the film industry over the world recently announced movies that were nominated for different categories.

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, who is a part of the Oscars award voters recently took to her Instagram page to express her dismay that African movies were not nominated.

She further explained that African movies would make the list some day.

See her post below: