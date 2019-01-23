‘Only PMB The Great Can Make This Happen. It’s Natural, It’s Voluntary,’ – Nigerians Say As Teeming Crowd Welcome Buhari In Kebbi Today (Picture)

The Presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, today after a successful campaign rally at Giginya Memorial Stadium Sokoto, Sokoto State.

The ruling party was received warmly as large crowd of people trouped out to cheer the president during the campaign rally.

Pictures:

Their reactions:

#PMB in Kebbi state…..

"You needed not to come campaign, we are surprised you still came cause we the entire people of Kebbi will solemnly and willingly campaign on your behalf and vote for you" Gov. Bagudu pic.twitter.com/rL6kaDU9Rm — Ahmad Kangiwa (@AhmedKangiwa) January 23, 2019

Only PMB the Great. Can make this happen.

It's Natural, it's voluntary, it's Divine.#Sokoto is taken… Kebbi is next pic.twitter.com/1qPResC5Ui — Abdulslimzy (@abdulslimzy) January 23, 2019