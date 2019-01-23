Trending

‘Only PMB The Great Can Make This Happen. It’s Natural, It’s Voluntary,’ – Nigerians Say As Teeming Crowd Welcome Buhari In Kebbi Today (Picture)

The Presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was at Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, today after a successful campaign rally at Giginya Memorial Stadium Sokoto, Sokoto State.

The ruling party was received warmly as large crowd of people trouped out to cheer the president during the campaign rally.

Pictures:

Their reactions:

 

 

You may also like

Breaking!!! Oby Ezekwesili steps down from 2019 presidential race

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

BB Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee-C, Shares Sexy Picture With MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, And We Feel You Should See It

‘ Happy Girls Are The Prettiest’ – 18 Years Old Actress, Regina Daniels, Says As She Share Sexy Pictures Of Herself (Pictures)

Pretty Actress, Lillian Esoro, Reveals How She Has Been Surviving

‘I Don’t Think Higuain Will Play Well In This League’ – Chelsea Fans Say As They Express Pessimism About Their New Striker’s Ability

‘I Would Shoot Anybody That Says Atiku’ – Minister For Transportation , Rotimi Amaechi, Threatens During APC Campaign Rally In Kebbi Today (Video)

Breaking!!! Barcelona Beat PSG & Man City To complete The Signing Of 21 Year Old De Jong For €75m

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *