Onnoghen: Buhari has to be stopped before he removes Ooni or Oba – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce representing Bayelsa East has called for the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office before he removes another popular Nigerian from office.

This is in reaction to the on going g brewing controversies surrounding the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen from office by the presented.

According to the lawmaker, while speaking via Twitter on Sunday, he likened the  case of the president to that of late former head of state, Sani Abacha. He noted that Nigerian sat aloof and did nothing when Abacha killed and removed anyone in his way until the Sultan of Sokoto was removed.

He notes further that, if President Buhari is not stopped he might one day remove either the Ooni of Ife, the Oba or the Obi.

He wrote:

We watched as Abacha killed and removing anyone who stood his way and we said we are not Yoruba or from Abiola’s family. Then one day he removed the Sultan himself. If we dont stop Muhammad Buhari today, we don’t know who he will remove next. It could be Sultan, Ooni, Emir, Oba or Obi.

 

