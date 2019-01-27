Onnoghen: Fayose and Omokri blast Buhari for asking US, UK and EU to mind their business

Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri have reacted to a statement credited to Garba Shehu, president Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity.

According to the statement, Nigeria will not appreciate foreign interference in its affairs. The statement reads thus:

“Nigeria reserves the right to be insulated from suggestions and or interference with respect to wholly internal affairs and commends international laws, customs and norms that mandate and require nations and the comity to respect this prerogative to all.

“Nigeria is confident of its electoral processes and her preparation for the imminent elections and the Federal Government has supported the independent electoral umpire in both its independence and resources needed to accomplish our desire and insistence on free and fair elections.

“Although, the question of foreign interference, whether state-sponsored, promoted or otherwise has dominated recent elections and outcomes globally, the Federal Government assures citizens and the global community that it will fiercely and assiduously promote the will and the right of Nigerians to choose and elect their leaders without pressure or assistance from persons or entities that are not constitutionally empowered to participate in the process.”

In their reactions, Fayose and Omokri said that Buhari, who goes abroad for medical treatment, is now warning. The same country to mind their business.

Fayose

When a President who has been going to UK for medicare since 1971 is now kicking against foreign interference in the affairs of Nigeria, one can only relax and watch as the end beckons.

May God free Nigeria from this Hitler.

Omokri

I read President @MBuhari’s threat to the US/UK/EU. This is a man who depends on them for his healthcare. Without foreign healthcare, Buhari may have died. To Buhari I quote Madison “If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy”