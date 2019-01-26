Onnoghen: PDP suspends campaigns in protest

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has said it has decided to suspend its presidential campaign to protest the removal of Walter Onnoghen, former Chief justice of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday removed the CJN, on the ‘order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal’, swearing in Ibrahim Tanko, as acting Chief justice – A move that has earned the federal government a series of backlash from many Nigerians.

The opposition in a statement entitled ‘Removal of CJN’ on Saturday, said there’s ‘no need to contest in an election, whose basis has flagrantly undermined,’ and as decided to suspend its campaigns.

See full statement below

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council has suspended its presidential campaign in protest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to suspend the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The PDP Campaign Council further predicated the suspension of its campaign activities in solidarity with Nigerians in our collective rejection of the assault against our democratic order.

Describing Buhari action as a “dangerous and brazen assault on the constitution”, the PDP Campaign Council says in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday night that there is no point in campaigning to contest in an election, whose very basis has been so flagrantly undermined.

“The basis for this election is the democracy itself. When democracy comes under this kind of virulent attack, then the election itself becomes superfluous,” the statement said.

In the first instance, we are suspending our campaign for 72 hours. It is our hope that President Buhari will listen to the voice of all lovers of democracy the world over and restore democracy in Nigeria immediately and without qualifications.

At the moment, President Buhari has effectively suspended the constitution under whose basis the elections are being contested.

The action of President Buhari represents a constitutional breach and a direct attack on our democracy. This must never be allowed to stand, as there is no way by which democracy can survive under these autocratic tendencies.

We call on all well meaning Nigerians and members of the international community to rise in defence of democracy and save our nation from this imminent slide into tyranny.