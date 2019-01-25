Onnoghen: You’re a grave danger to our Democracy, Ezekwesili, Fayose blast Buhari

As more controversies continue to trail the suspension of Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen, former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Oby Ezekwesili and former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose have also joined in the debate.

In her reaction, the former education minister who withdrew from the presidential race on Thursday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being a threat to democracy.

Speaking via twitter on Friday, she described the action as unconstitutional, adding that Nigerians will not be aloof in the way Buhari plans to destroy our democracy.

She wrote:

Unconstitutional action! You, Mr President Buhari are a grave danger to our fragile Democracy. What happened to the Constitutional provision 292 on Discipline of Judges? Nigerians will not allow you the license to imperil our Democracy.

WE shall #Fight4Naija.

It is OUR DUTY

Fayose on his part accused Buhari of obeying a ‘black market’.

A President who chose to obey a Black Market order from the CCT to illegally suspend a CJN but refused to obey Valid Court Orders on El-Zakzaky, Dasuki and others is not different from Adolf Hitler.