Onnoghen’s remove, a coup by the ‘cabal’ – Ben Bruce

Lawmaker representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce has said that the removal of CJN Walter Onnoghen is the ‘cabals’ plot to stop the constitution of election petition tribunals.

The senator said this on Friday, while reacting to the news that President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the embattled chief Justice, in the order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

The Lawmaker noted also that the newly sworn in, Chief Justice shouldn’t deceive himself because reality will soon dawn on him

There have been speculations that President Buhari is no longer in control of his government, because it has been hijacked by a cabal. Wife of the president, Aisha is one of those, who raise the allegation, asking Nigerians to take back their government.

He wrote:

The suspension of CJN Onnoghen is illegal. Period. Any pretender allowing President Buhari and his cabal to deceive him into believing that he‘s the new CJN will soon be undeceived. It‘s the cabal’s coup to stop Onnoghen constituting Election Petition Tribunals #TankoIsaUsurper