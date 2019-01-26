‘Our Support Is To The President And Vice President, The Whole Southwest Is for Baba Buhari’ – Nigerians Say As Buhari Campaign Train Hit Osun(Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train hit Osun state today where it was received by the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and Oluwo of Iwo land Oba Abdul_Rasheed Adewale.

The National Chairman Of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was also at the Osogbo city stadium. were the campaign rally witnessed huge turn up of crowd.

Pictures;

Their reactions:

Wailers go and die kill yourselves if you like, either you like it or not PMB/PYO till 2023 Southwest is for @APCNigeria Buhari is a movement none of you can stop a moving train we are moving to the next level, oju ma ti yi pa ni🤪🤪 #PMBInOyo #pmbinosun pic.twitter.com/Y6lzkk7DKF — GentleLion (@iamtemidara) January 26, 2019

South west will support @MBuhari because their son is his deputy you can donate your tears under this tweet #SouthWest4PMB#PMBInOyo#PMBInOsun pic.twitter.com/cjP6oKcHHH — A proud BUHARIST (@scarfizal) January 26, 2019