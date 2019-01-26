Trending

‘Our Support Is To The President And Vice President, The Whole Southwest Is for Baba Buhari’ – Nigerians Say As Buhari Campaign Train Hit Osun(Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign train hit Osun state today where it was received by the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and Oluwo of Iwo land Oba Abdul_Rasheed Adewale.

The National Chairman Of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was also at the  Osogbo city stadium. were the campaign rally witnessed huge turn up of crowd.

Pictures;

Their reactions:

 

You may also like

Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

‘The Acting CJN Is Already Fulfilling The Goal For Which He Was Chosen.’ – Nigerians React As Acting CJN Swears In 250 Election Petition Tribunal

‘He Kisses Better Than The Sun’ – Simi Says As She Stuns In New Sexy Picture (Picture)

‘Trust Me South West Is For APC’ – Nigerians Say Following Huge Turn Out Of Crowd At President Muhammadu Buahri’s Campaign In Oyo

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th January

‘Banky W Is Not Capable…..Only Thing He’s Capable Of Is Marrying Adesua’ – Nigerians Roast Banky W Following His Comment On The Suspended CJN

Onnoghen: U.S uncomfortable with suspension

Nigerians react to picture of young boy kissing Buhari’s image on campaign vehicle

IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu departs Israel, arrives England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *