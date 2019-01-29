By Blessing NewsJanuary 29, 2019 Patoranking shares new photo with Alex Iwobi Patoranking shared this photo with Alex Iwobi. What do you think? Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Simi shares wedding photo Victoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Wunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Davido and Chioma kissed at his live concert in London Toolz wore this sexy outfit to Davido’s concert Kenneh Omeruo shares photo of wife and daughter Twitter user says he never receives gifts from girls Betty Irabor blasts people who make other people feel insecure Media personality, Seyi Atigarin wore this stunning dress to the Film Gala Previous articleWunmi Obe’s reaction to Cossy Orjiakor’s boobs is hilarious Next articleVictoria Kimani shows her butt in new photos Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.