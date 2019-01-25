PDP governor Umahi seeking re-election donates N5m to his rival APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi state

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, yesterday pledged the sum of N5 million as support to his rival in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sonni Ogbuoji.

The donation, Umahi said, was to enable Ogbuoji and his running mate in the March 2 governorship election to change his posters and billboards across the state with good ones.

Umahi, who subsequently ordered his Chief of Staff, Offor Okorie, to release the money immediately to the APC guber candidate, said he was constrained to make the donation because the campaign posters of the APC governorship hopeful and his running mate were not good looking.

He warned his supporters not to tear or deface the campaign posters of the opposition parties in the state.

Umahi warned that doing so might lead to unnecessary rivalry and possible break down of law and order which his administration has worked very hard to achieve in more than three years it came on board.

He gave the warning in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state while addressing a crowd of his supporters during a campaign rally held in the premises of the council headquarters.

“I want to donate N5 million to assist them to change their pictures. For the sake of the image of Ebonyi State, let them change those posters and billboards. People will think that is how Ebonyi people look like. I want the Chief of Staff to release the money immediately to them.

“We ask our people not to tear the posters of any other political party. PDP is on the ground. If you meet them don’t tear their posters,” Umahi warned.

Umahi, however, said that he was happy that his administration was able to restore peace in the war-torn Ezza/Ezzilo communities, an inter-communal war which claimed several lives and properties.

“When we were campaigning in 2015, this land was so challenged. The land was full of blood and the anger of God came upon the land and the entire Ebonyi State. And when we were campaigning, we made a promise that we were going to restore peace. It wasn’t by pride but by the grace of God

“As soon as God did it for us, we set out a peace committee under the leadership of Fr Nwali. And so, it is an opportunity to be grateful to God.

“We came and planted trees of peace and ever since then, through the prayers of our traditional rulers, spiritual fathers and lords, elders and sons and daughters of the state, we have peace in the land of Ishielu.

“We have peace to the extent that Ibeto is now concluding the fabrication of NIGERCEM cement machines. To the extent that NIGERCEM road is built on concrete, to the extent that seven bridges are springing up along that road.

“To the extent that Agba/Ntezi/Isu road is being awarded now and will soon start this month. To the extent that we have two more autonomous communities in this land; to the extent that we have our general hospital in this local government completely renovated.

“To the extent that the NYSC, not only that they have returned, but they are ‘Atikulated’; to the extent that we are building new schools; we are renovating the Ezillo Water Scheme. There is no alternative to peace,” he added.