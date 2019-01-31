Peter Obi is a liar – Amaeachi fires shots at him

Former governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Ameachi has said dismissed some claims made by vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi at the Town Hall meeting, as false.

According to Ameachi, who is the Director general of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign organization, said he had once told Obi not to lie to people, but to work with facts and figures.

The former Rivers state governor said this earlier today while speaking at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano state during his party’s presidential campaign rally in the state.

In his words:

“I need to address some important issues, I’m addressing Nigerians, not just Kano indigenes; I speak today as a Catholic Christian. I speak with responsibility as a former governor of Rivers state, and former chairman of the governors’ forum.

“I have told my friend and my former deputy, his excellency Peter Obi, that the moment you climb the post of governor, you must deal with facts and figures, you must not lie to the people lead.

He noted also that saying former president Goodluck Jonathan had released money for all the rail projects completed by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, was also one of the lies told by Obi.