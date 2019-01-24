News, Uncategorized

Peter Obi shuts down Ladipo, Computer Village, Festac, others at short notice (Photos, Video)

The Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has reiterated his support for a pro-business administration with his impromptu visit to markets in Lagos, to understand first hand, what they go through.

The visit ended up becoming a carnival of some sort, as the traders in the markets closed their shops, shut down the streets, while chanting praises of the two term Governor of Anambra State.

Recall that while Obi was Governor of Anambra State, he ran an anti-wastage government which cut down on cost of running governance, starting from selling off the Governor’s lodge in Abuja, so he could fund education in the state.

Anambra State later moved from 28th in education across the country to 1st because of this radical initiative by Obi.

He was welcomed in the most joyous of ways with jubilant crowd, chanting and singing songs with his name.

Video Below:

Tags

You may also like

Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

Singer, Davido sends ‘death threats’ to a man who allegedly scammed him of £10,000 

Oby Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, gives reasons

Blogger, Linda Ikeji narrates how her parents were once embarrassed all because of N70

Actress Linda Osifo acquires a multi-million naira mansion in Lekki, shares her survival story (photo)

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

‘Don’t relent, continue farming’ – President Buhari urges Nigerians

Spanish giant, Barcelona signs Holland midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for £65m

Three fake INEC staff arrested & remanded in Lagos prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *