Uncategorized

Pilot of missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala ‘didn’t have commercial license’

The pilot of flying the missing plane carrying Emiliano Sala is said to not have a commercial licence and investigators intend to look into this.

The search for the plane carrying Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson was formally called off on Thursday because the chances of survival were ‘extremely remote’

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened a probe since the light aircraft disappeared from Radar on Monday night.

An AAIB spokesman said:

‘We are looking at all operational aspects of the flight including licensing.’

Speaking of licensing, Mr Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, held a private pilot’s licence and passed a medical exam as recently as November, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. The Civil Aviation Authority said the aircraft was registered in the US, so fell under the States’ regulations. US law states private pilots cannot make a profit by carrying passengers.

However, the plane went missing in the Channel Islands which is in Western Europe and the regulations seem to be different.

Meanwhile, Romina Sala, the sister of Emiliano Sala, said that she feels her 28-year-old brother, who had just signed for Cardiff City, and his pilot are still alive as she called on rescuers not to give up hope.

Tags

You may also like

Victor Moses completes move to Turkish side Fenerbache from Chelsea

Paul Okoye’s lavish Lagos home & studio space opened

Emiliano Sala: Gonzalo Higuain & Sergio Aguero break silence on missing Cardiff City striker

President Buhari suspends CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State as acting CJN

Wande Coal shares his mum’s photo as he celebrates her birthday

“It’s a pity” – Chelsea’s assistant manager Gianfranco Zola reacts to Victor Moses’ move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce

Nigerian rapper Falz opens up on his relationship status, reveals he has been single for a while (Video)

Tboss finally fulfills her promise to take her mother and sister on vacation (photos)

Banky W calls out INEC for spelling his name wrongly & having his misprinted party logo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *