News, Uncategorized

President Buhari suspends CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State as acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeira (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Condcut Tribunal.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this on twitter some minutes ago.

President Buhari announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja today.

He said the suspension followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad took to twitter and wrote:

”JUST IN: President @MBuhari suspends the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen and appoints Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN.

See his tweet:

Justice Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State, who is next in line to Justice Onnoghen, has been sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, to be on acting capacity.

Justice Onnoghen is being tried for false declaration of assets.

Tags

You may also like

Victor Moses completes move to Turkish side Fenerbache from Chelsea

Paul Okoye’s lavish Lagos home & studio space opened

Emiliano Sala: Gonzalo Higuain & Sergio Aguero break silence on missing Cardiff City striker

Wande Coal shares his mum’s photo as he celebrates her birthday

“It’s a pity” – Chelsea’s assistant manager Gianfranco Zola reacts to Victor Moses’ move to Turkish giants, Fenerbahce

Nigerian rapper Falz opens up on his relationship status, reveals he has been single for a while (Video)

Tboss finally fulfills her promise to take her mother and sister on vacation (photos)

Banky W calls out INEC for spelling his name wrongly & having his misprinted party logo

Lionel Messi begs for Emiliano Sala’s search to resume after police called off rescue operations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *