President Buhari suspends CJN Justice Walter Onnoghen, swears in Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State as acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeira (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial at the Code of Condcut Tribunal.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed this on twitter some minutes ago.

President Buhari announced the suspension at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja today.

He said the suspension followed the order of the CCT directing him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the completion of his trial.

”JUST IN: President @MBuhari suspends the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen and appoints Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as acting CJN.

Justice Tanko Mohammed from Bauchi State, who is next in line to Justice Onnoghen, has been sworn-in at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja, to be on acting capacity.

Justice Onnoghen is being tried for false declaration of assets.