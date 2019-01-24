Entertainment, Trending

Pretty Actress, Lillian Esoro, Reveals How She Has Been Surviving

Beautiful Nigerian actress, Lillian Esoro, is one who keeps head turning with her sexy and beautiful look. Esoro who announced herself to the social scene after playing ‘Nurse Abigail’ in the famous television series ‘clinic matters’ took to her Instagram page earlier today to share with her fans a sexy picture of herself.

The 36 year old actress who was formerly married to tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, added that she has been surviving because the fire inside her burns brighter than the ones around are.

What she said:

 

 

You may also like

Just In: Oby Ezekwesili’s party levies serious allegations against her

Why NNPC must be sold – Atiku insists

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 24thJanuary

Ezekwesili withdraws from presidential race, insists on coalition

Man & woman pictured fighting outside a Shoprite Mall 

What Nigerians are saying about Oby Ezekwesili’s withdrawal from presidential race

Breaking!!! Oby Ezekwesili steps down from 2019 presidential race

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *