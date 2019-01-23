Uncategorized

Pretty Mike stuns social media users with a new photo he shared showing his cars

Pretty Mike is one of the most controversial Lagos socialites who has been in the news more than once over his rather weird lifestyle.

He is also known to be fond of showing off his immense wealth and acquisitions on social media every now and then.

His many followers on Instagram often expect new photos of the man to be released every day on the photo-sharing platform.

These photos usually show him in the company of rich friends and also of him rocking expensive clothes and riding in big cars.

In his latest post on Instagram on 23 January, 2019, the controversial socialite, showed off his matching expensive cars which are all in white colours.

He captioned the photo with an inspiration statement.

He wrote: “Forgive anyone who has caused you pain or harm…Keep in mind that forgiving is not for others. It is for You…

“Forgiving is not forgetting. It is remembering without anger. It Frees up your power, heals your body, mind and spirit.

“Forgiveness opens up a pathway to a new place of peace where you can persist despite what has happened to you……….”Babe I have Forgiven You”……”

