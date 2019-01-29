Proposed sack or impeachment against Ambode sparks debate

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the impending impeachment of Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state.

Members of the state assembly on Monday evening asked Ambode to either resign or get sacked over allegations of gross misconduct.

There has been an ongoing back and forth between the governor and the state lawmakers following Ambode’s failure to present the 2019 budget earlier in the month.

Ambode is now being accused of alleged gross misconduct and illegal budgetary spending, because the lawmakers were yet to consider the 2019 budget for the state.

This new unfolding drama has sparked the interests of Nigerians on Twitter , they have taken to the platform to drop their opinions.

How will I be able to explain to my kids that an Ambode who controlled the 6th largest economy in Africa & governs a state of over 20 million people was treated like a commoner on the street, told not to contest for re-election which he obeyed & was later impeached? — The Mouth That Eats Salt & Pepper 👅 (@Manlike_ED) January 28, 2019

Before handling a sensitive position like governor, one should have read books like Mafia Manager, The Prince and 48 Laws of Power as a young person in their 20s and 30s. I doubt Ambode ever set his eyes on such books. “A Prince” will never make the kind of mistakes he made. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) January 28, 2019

The main reason for the impeachment move against Ambode is to set example and make good scapegoat. This is why we must not vote in Sanwo-Olu because the man will be a slave of Tinubu 100% — Oke Umurhohwo (@Stalyf) January 28, 2019

Ambode is being punished by his party to the extreme. His impeachment will ensure he does not get a pension. This is the extent to which Bourdillon is willing to go to punish him Not for any crime but for going against bourdillon Think twice before bowing to any godfather — Dolapo Oni (@Dolarpo) January 28, 2019

Ambode can still expose Tinubu on his way out. He surely would have all the tools unless he's not a smart man. — Ifeabunike Chukwudi (@Ifeabunike) January 28, 2019

Ambode should have collected Past Questions from Saraki..😩.

"How to deal with impeachment threat from your Party"

Ambode is about to Join the Millions of Nigerians to lose their Job under Buhari's regime…😪

Next Level Impeachment..😨🙌 — The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) January 28, 2019

Lagos state house of assembly resolves to write Gov Ambode asking him to resign but at the same time will begin impeachment proceedings against him. Honestly APC is a gift that keeps on giving. 6 million ways to die. APC decides to choose 2 at a time. I mean why not? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HnTvYEXXuR — Sola Atikulated Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) January 28, 2019

If Ambode successfully gets impeached then he has to be the dumbest politician God has ever created. You are a fucking incumbent Governor. How the hell isn't anybody loyal to You? — Hyelasakda (@Oghene_Kevwe) January 28, 2019