Proposed sack or impeachment against Ambode sparks debate

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the impending impeachment of Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos state.

Members of the state assembly on Monday evening asked Ambode to either resign or get sacked over allegations of gross misconduct.

There has been an ongoing back and forth between the governor and the state lawmakers following Ambode’s failure to present the 2019 budget earlier in the month.

Ambode is now being accused of alleged gross misconduct and illegal budgetary spending, because the lawmakers were yet to consider the 2019 budget for the state.

This new unfolding drama has sparked the interests of Nigerians on Twitter , they have taken to the platform to drop their opinions.

