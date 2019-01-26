Rio Ferdinand trolls Jose Mourinho as Manchester United records eight straight wins after his sacking

Rio Ferdinand, a Manchester United legend and football pundit, has taken a swipe at Jose Mourinho after the club recorded their eight straight wins against Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round last night.

Manchester United are through to the next stage of this year’s FA Cup tourney following their 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

A goal each from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial handed the Red Devils the win while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser ended up a consolation.

The victory however stretches Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning streak to nine matches after replacing Jose Mourinho last month.

Recall that Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 due to the poor run of the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a former Manchester United striker was appointed as interim boss to replace him.

Taking to Twitter to react, the club legend, Rio Ferdinand wrote:

‘Ole getting the best out of all these @ManUtd players now. Something Jose failed to do.’