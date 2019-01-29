Politics, Trending

Scary moment Nigerian policeman guns down unarmed man(Video)

A Twitter used with handle Isaac Oselonome had shared a video via the platform of the sad moment a police office gunned down and unarmed civilian.

The video appears to have been recorded in Edo state(probably Benin city) because of the red and yellow bus parked at the scene of the unfortunate incident.

In the video, two policemen are seen with guns, pointing at some men lying facing down, while to other policemen quickly apprehend one of the men, who appeared to have tried to escape – but was soon fatally shot by one of the police officers.

However, police in response to the video say they’ll investigate the matter, and called on anyone with useful information to come forth.

See police statement

The Police FPRO ACP Frank Mba is personally interested in finding the exact details of what happened here to enable the Force take appropriate actions.

The Police is therefore appealing to anyone who might have any useful information relating to the incident to reach us through any confidential means.

We are committed to ensure justice is done, police wrote.

See video

https://twitter.com/Icearmani/status/1090235181842210816?s=19

  • OJOAFEDOATANU says:
    January 29, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    This is very sad. Nigeria Police engaged in broad day light extra judicial killing of an unarmed civilian? Nigeria Police remain the same.

