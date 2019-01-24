See how Peter Obi was welcomed at computer village, Ikeja(Video)

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi received a huge welcome at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

The former Anambra state governor was greeted by a huge crowd, with chants of ‘Obi Obi’ filling the air

The VP candidate, who is running alongside former vice president, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, expressed confidence that Nigerians at the Computer Village, have totally accepted the #betterlife message and have decided to vote them into power.

See what he shared below