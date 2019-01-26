Trending

Senator Ben Murray Bruce Advocates Visa Ban For All Involved In The CJN Saga

The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in the senate, Ben Murray Bruce, has weighed in on the ongoing crisis rocking the judiciary which saw the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, suspended.

The outspoken lawmaker who reacted by taking to his Twitter handle thanked the European Union for airing their opinion on the aforementioned subject matter before asking them to place a visa ban on all involved the crisis.

What he said:

You may also like

Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

‘The Acting CJN Is Already Fulfilling The Goal For Which He Was Chosen.’ – Nigerians React As Acting CJN Swears In 250 Election Petition Tribunal

‘Our Support Is To The President And Vice President, The Whole Southwest Is for Baba Buhari’ – Nigerians Say As Buhari Campaign Train Hit Osun(Pictures)

‘He Kisses Better Than The Sun’ – Simi Says As She Stuns In New Sexy Picture (Picture)

‘Trust Me South West Is For APC’ – Nigerians Say Following Huge Turn Out Of Crowd At President Muhammadu Buahri’s Campaign In Oyo

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th January

‘Banky W Is Not Capable…..Only Thing He’s Capable Of Is Marrying Adesua’ – Nigerians Roast Banky W Following His Comment On The Suspended CJN

Onnoghen: U.S uncomfortable with suspension

Nigerians react to picture of young boy kissing Buhari’s image on campaign vehicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *