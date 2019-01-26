Senator Ben Murray Bruce Advocates Visa Ban For All Involved In The CJN Saga

The senator representing Bayelsa East constituency in the senate, Ben Murray Bruce, has weighed in on the ongoing crisis rocking the judiciary which saw the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, suspended.
The outspoken lawmaker who reacted by taking to his Twitter handle thanked the European Union for airing their opinion on the aforementioned subject matter before asking them to place a visa ban on all involved the crisis.
What he said:
I thank the @EU_Commission for weighing in on the Onnoghen matter on the side of the Nigerian people. Thank you for being a good friend in our time of need. Please note all those involved in this illegality, from top to bottom, in preparation for visa bans. pic.twitter.com/Ri5JiILD62
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 26, 2019