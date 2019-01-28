Entertainment, Trending

Simi Shares Erotic Picture Of Husband, Adekunle Gold, Holding Her Behind As She Celebrates Him

Talented singer, Adekunle Gold, adds another year to his age today and his heartrob, Simi, took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

The sonorous voiced singer uploaded a loved up picture of herself with Adekunle before going beneath to add  a classy birthday message for him.

Picture:

What she said:

You may also like

Nigerians React As Human Right Activist, Femi Falana, Faults Onnoghen’s Legal Team For Seeking Injuction To Stop His Trial(Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks 23 Years Old Record As Juventus Unbeaten Run In The Domestic League Continues

CJN Crisis: What Nigerians Are Saying After The Presidency Threatened To Unleash The Millitary On USA Is A Must Read

‘Abeg Davido Don Try, Give That Man The Respect He Deserve’ – Nigerian Say After Davido Sold Out His Concert (Video)

Onnoghen: Fayose and Omokri blast Buhari for asking US, UK and EU to mind their business

Onnoghen: Those criticising the suspension are insincere – Lai Mohammed

Onnoghen: Respect our right to handle our internal affairs, Fg to UK, US and E.U

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th January

#TheFilm Gala#: Check Out The Stunning Picture Of Juliet Ibrahim Arriving The Venue Of The Event In Grand Style(Picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *