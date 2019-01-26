Singer Banky W replies woman who accused him of allegedly receiving N57million from President Buhari

Earlier today, a woman identified as Miriam Shehu called out singer Banky W for allegedly receiving N57million from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The payment which was reportedly meant for a campaign for the president, was allegedly received by the singer, whom the accuser claimed didn’t execute the project.

Banky W in his reaction, said it is a false allegation and has threatened to sue the accuser

He wrote:

FALSE. COMPLETELY false and untrue. I’ve never met this person, and never collected a dime to do anything for this President. I DARE YOU to show proof of the false stories you are peddling. Why would I be running on an independent party in my own constituency if that was my plan?

Someone can tweet “Banky W has collected 57 million contract to do PR for Buhari” and get hundreds of retweets/believers in a few mins, without anyone actually bothering to ask for proof. It is COMPLETELY false, but noone cares for the truth.

I can’t spend time engaging in a Twitter war with people who clearly don’t care about facts and truth, and prefer to push slander and lies because it makes for juicy news, regardless of who they need to drag in the dirt.

I’ve called my lawyers, and sent screenshots of the latest lies and slander used against me. I hope the people who posted them are prepared to provide PROOF in court. Shey you have dragged my name in the mud again, you MUST provide proof of your accusations or you will go to jail

