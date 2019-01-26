Singer Cobhams reacts to CJN Walter Onnoghen suspension, says Nigerians have turned a blind eye

Nigerian singer, Cobhams Asuquo, has got many internet users talking after he shared a post of him weighing in on the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The famous visually-impaired singer released a thought-provoking post, where he stated that the sanctity of the country is being trampled upon.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 25, 2019, suspended the embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen and appointed Mr Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed from Bauchi state as acting CJN.

Top politicians and lawyers across the federation have criticized the move with most saying that it precipitates a constitutional crisis.

Just recently, Asuquo aired his view on what he described as a jeopardy of the sovereignty of the country.

“If you do not see anything, it is because I don’t want you to see anything, after all, what do I see, I don’t see anything as many people wont see this anyway. They will be too busy either at the clubs or in their churches, partying or praying. While the very sovereignty of this country is being jeopardized. The very sanctity of our institutions being trampled upon and I am supposed to say nothing right? because I am a musician. What am I supposed to do? Entertain and say nothing about it. Well, I won’t just say entertain and won’t just not say nothing about it. I will say what I see, after all, I don’t see anything.” He said on the post of a black backdrop.