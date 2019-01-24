Uncategorized

Singer, Davido sends ‘death threats’ to a man who allegedly scammed him of £10,000 

Pop star Davido sends death threat to man who allegedly scammed him of £10,000 and he has placed an unusual kind of bounty on his head.

He posted the man’s photo and used slur words on him.

In one of his posts he wrote that men are already on the alleged scammer and he has messed with the wrong person:

Ole Buruku!!! Thief!! All men are on you Bastard!! U fucked with the wrong one

He then made another post sending death threats to the man.

This nigga a fraud..Change your ways before men fall you. Bastard!!! 10K pounds a shit to me. Enjoy the money fuck boiii…Open

He later posted a video saying:

‘Anyone who finds him should collect the money and keep it’.

