Small waist actress, Princess Shyngle shares a picture of her butt online

Princess Shyngle has been enjoying serious attention on social media and she is doing everything to keep up her influence.

The ‘small waist’ actress, Princess Shyngle who has temporarily relocated to Nigeria from Ghana shared a picture of her butt online.

The huge bum was veiled slightly with a white towel. The photographer remains unknown but many have rumoured it might be the man housing her in Lagos.

For the record, this isn’t the worst of her that has been seen so far.

A visit to her Instagram page might tell the untold story of her affinity with sultry contents.

Shyngle is a Ghanaian actress of Gambian descent. She has recently been working on comedy skit with Instagram star, Broda Shaggi.

