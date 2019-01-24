Spanish giant, Barcelona signs Holland midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for £65m

Spanish giant, Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ajax and Holland midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

The 21-year-old shunned the host of top European clubs, including Manchester City and PSG to sign a five-year deal at the Nou Camp in a £65m deal.

He will see out the season in Amsterdam before joining up with his new team-mates in the summer.

Frankie’s arrival was announced on the club’s Twitter page, via a video of tweets telling the Catalan giants to ‘announce de Jong’.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu tweeted: ‘With the arrival of Frenkie De Jong we add talent, youth and Barca style to our sporting project.

‘We are convinced that he will be a key part of our team for years to come. Welcome, Frenkie!’

See the tweet below:

With the arrival of Frenkie De Jong we add talent, youth and Barça style to our sporting project. We are convinced that he will be a key part of our team for years to come. Welcome, Frenkie! pic.twitter.com/9HCHmrlqvj — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) January 23, 2019

The Dutch midfielder is the third signing made by Barcelona this month after the arrivals of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo.