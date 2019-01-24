Uncategorized

Spanish giant, Barcelona signs Holland midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for £65m

Spanish giant, Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Ajax and Holland midfielder, Frenkie de Jong.

The 21-year-old shunned the host of top European clubs, including Manchester City and PSG to sign a five-year deal at the Nou Camp in a £65m deal.

He will see out the season in Amsterdam before joining up with his new team-mates in the summer.

Frankie’s arrival was announced on the club’s Twitter page, via a video of tweets telling the Catalan giants to ‘announce de Jong’.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu tweeted: ‘With the arrival of Frenkie De Jong we add talent, youth and Barca style to our sporting project.

‘We are convinced that he will be a key part of our team for years to come. Welcome, Frenkie!’

See the tweet below:

The Dutch midfielder is the third signing made by Barcelona this month after the arrivals of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo.

Tags

You may also like

Nigerian Lady set to marry man who sent her a DM she responded to

‘Don’t relent, continue farming’ – President Buhari urges Nigerians

Three fake INEC staff arrested & remanded in Lagos prison

Peter Obi shuts down Ladipo, Computer Village, Festac, others at short notice (Photos, Video)

Chelsea finally land 31-year-old Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

Maradona changed my life – Singer Niniola says in new interview

Devoted Christian Nurse arrested after woman in coma for 14 years gives birth in hospital

BB Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee-C, Shares Sexy Picture With MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, And We Feel You Should See It

Blackmailers threaten to release Tonto Dikeh’s private photos, she reacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *