“Ten Years Back When I Was Suffering With No Mother To Care” – Bobrisky shares throwback photo

Self-claimed Nigerian barbie, Bobrisky shared his throwback photo from ten years ago as he revealed he was suffering with no mother to care.

He wrote;

“Dis was me ten yrs back suffering with no mother to care for me ��. I lost my mum few month before dis pic. Out of my suffering I still struggled to sponsor myself to university of Lagos. I study accounting….At dis time of me depression was living inside me but I choose to overcome it. Where are the Nigeria police to help me then �, where are the federal govt then to provide job opportunity to the fresh graduates. Now people wanna judge me �. I choose not to be anything to make money such as Robery,fraudsters, killer etc…. but hustle hard with wat I know. If u don’t want God punish u just leave Bobrisky alone !!!!!. Now I’m a millionaire everybody wanna be a judge �‍⚖️. Pls be careful. If u don’t like my page pls just use ur unfollow button I beg u. Love u”