Uncategorized

Teni’s record label boss Dr.Dolor motivates fans as he shares story of his way to the top

Osadolor Nate Asemota, the owner of Dr.Dolor record label, has shared his life story on social media.

The record label boss talked about the struggles he faced before he became a successful entrepreneur and record producer. Asemota advised his fans to be wise when it comes to spending.

He revealed that there was a time when he only bought thrift clothes to wear.

The record label boss shared an old photo of himself alongside a recent one and revealed that he had been wearing a thrift jacket in the old photo because he had to manage his salary at the time.

According to him, at the time he was earning N175,000 monthly, and he had to put himself in the level he belongs. He explained that he could not spend above his earnings.

Asemota, who owns the record label where rising star Teni emerged from, noted that he shared his story to motivate people and keep them from trying do pass what they have the ability to do.

He also advised people to stay humble no matter the amount they have in their account. He stated that people shouldn’t rush to buy G-wagon and Range Rover, adding that success is not a competition.

View this post on Instagram

God has been faithful to me, some of you don’t know my STORY but you know the GLORY. I remember buying this jacket in BEND DOWN BOUTIQUE YABA (Incase you don’t know what that means, it means used clothes in an open famous yaba market) in 2009 before going for Christmas holiday in London. Then my salary was 175k monthly but I still will put my self in the level I belong and not do above my earnings. But I know where I was going and still going. The aim of this post is to MOTIVATE you to keep doing you and keep going never giving up, don’t steal from people I have never stolen from any man, don’t trick or try to outsmart people, wealth only comes from God, ill gotten wealth won’t last, make the kind of money that you can sleep naked on your bed and have rest of mind not thinking people will come after you. When you start seeing few millions stay humble! When tens of millions start coming in humble yourself again and again, when you see your first hundreds of millions my dear friend stay humble still!!! Don’t rush to go buy the new G-wagon or Range Rover we not in a competition nor be by who first buy car they will always make a new brand every year just the way they make new iphone every year 🤷🏽‍♂️ There’s too much of Gods blessings enough to go round for everybody Psalm 24. Have a strong passion for what you legitimately do, run with your vision, have a relationship with your maker GOD. If you do you will sit with KINGS and eat with them and you also become a King. Hope you putting in work in 2019??? #DrDolor #10yearchallenge #tbt

A post shared by Dr Dolor (@drdolorofficial) on




Tags

You may also like

Nigerian man dies while fighting for the custody of his daughter from Italian authorities

‘Buhari assaulting Nigerians in Babariga’ – Dino Melaye

Duncan Mighty exposes a suspected fraudster who tried to deceive him by pretending to be a beautiful woman

Banky W collected N57million from Buhari – Woman claims

Rio Ferdinand trolls Jose Mourinho as Manchester United records eight straight wins after his sacking

Uche Maduagwu threatens cross-dresser Bobrisky for insulting Odunlade Adekola

Singer Banky W replies woman who accused him of allegedly receiving N57million from President Buhari

2019: Buhari is God’s project, nobody can’t stop him – Senator Godswill Akpabio

Davido reacts to the suspension of the CJN Walter Onnoghen by President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *