Teni’s record label boss Dr.Dolor motivates fans as he shares story of his way to the top

Osadolor Nate Asemota, the owner of Dr.Dolor record label, has shared his life story on social media.

The record label boss talked about the struggles he faced before he became a successful entrepreneur and record producer. Asemota advised his fans to be wise when it comes to spending.

He revealed that there was a time when he only bought thrift clothes to wear.

The record label boss shared an old photo of himself alongside a recent one and revealed that he had been wearing a thrift jacket in the old photo because he had to manage his salary at the time.

According to him, at the time he was earning N175,000 monthly, and he had to put himself in the level he belongs. He explained that he could not spend above his earnings.

Asemota, who owns the record label where rising star Teni emerged from, noted that he shared his story to motivate people and keep them from trying do pass what they have the ability to do.

He also advised people to stay humble no matter the amount they have in their account. He stated that people shouldn’t rush to buy G-wagon and Range Rover, adding that success is not a competition.