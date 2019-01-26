Teni’s record label boss Dr.Dolor motivates fans as he shares story of his way to the top

Osadolor Nate Asemota, the owner of Dr.Dolor record label, has shared his life story on social media.
The record label boss talked about the struggles he faced before he became a successful entrepreneur and record producer. Asemota advised his fans to be wise when it comes to spending.
He revealed that there was a time when he only bought thrift clothes to wear.
The record label boss shared an old photo of himself alongside a recent one and revealed that he had been wearing a thrift jacket in the old photo because he had to manage his salary at the time.
According to him, at the time he was earning N175,000 monthly, and he had to put himself in the level he belongs. He explained that he could not spend above his earnings.
Asemota, who owns the record label where rising star Teni emerged from, noted that he shared his story to motivate people and keep them from trying do pass what they have the ability to do.
He also advised people to stay humble no matter the amount they have in their account. He stated that people shouldn’t rush to buy G-wagon and Range Rover, adding that success is not a competition.
God has been faithful to me, some of you don’t know my STORY but you know the GLORY. I remember buying this jacket in BEND DOWN BOUTIQUE YABA (Incase you don’t know what that means, it means used clothes in an open famous yaba market) in 2009 before going for Christmas holiday in London. Then my salary was 175k monthly but I still will put my self in the level I belong and not do above my earnings. But I know where I was going and still going. The aim of this post is to MOTIVATE you to keep doing you and keep going never giving up, don’t steal from people I have never stolen from any man, don’t trick or try to outsmart people, wealth only comes from God, ill gotten wealth won’t last, make the kind of money that you can sleep naked on your bed and have rest of mind not thinking people will come after you. When you start seeing few millions stay humble! When tens of millions start coming in humble yourself again and again, when you see your first hundreds of millions my dear friend stay humble still!!! Don’t rush to go buy the new G-wagon or Range Rover we not in a competition nor be by who first buy car they will always make a new brand every year just the way they make new iphone every year 🤷🏽♂️ There’s too much of Gods blessings enough to go round for everybody Psalm 24. Have a strong passion for what you legitimately do, run with your vision, have a relationship with your maker GOD. If you do you will sit with KINGS and eat with them and you also become a King. Hope you putting in work in 2019??? #DrDolor #10yearchallenge #tbt
