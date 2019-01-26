‘The Acting CJN Is Already Fulfilling The Goal For Which He Was Chosen.’ – Nigerians React As Acting CJN Swears In 250 Election Petition Tribunal

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, has inaugurated 250 members of the election petitions tribunal for the 2019 general election at an event which held at the Supreme Court Complex, Abuja on today.

The new CJN was only sworn in yesterday and has already set the stone rolling after less than 24 hours in service. His action today did not go without reactions from Nigerians.

Their reactions:

The acting CJN is already fulfilling the goal for which he was chosen. He’s an instrument of oppression & he’ll not rest until he delivers the presidential election in favour of his Fulani boss. We should brace up for the worst in these coming weeks. #BuhariIsATyrant #BuhariOut — For the love of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@WantNigeria) January 26, 2019

Our Acting CJN suspiciously Swears In 250 Members Of General Election Tribunals. 👉Buhari's desperation is very obvious — Mama Naija 🇳🇬 (@Angelauyi) January 26, 2019

Don't think #OnnoghenSuspension is a joke if you're less informed, it's a coup. Acting CJN have already began working. Southeast is dead before Bubu, South south have had the taste. South West won't believe what will happen to them. They might wake up to see VP dismissed as well — Adebayo 🔴 (@Tzadebayo) January 26, 2019