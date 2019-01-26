Trending

‘The Acting CJN Is Already Fulfilling The Goal For Which He Was Chosen.’ – Nigerians React As Acting CJN Swears In 250 Election Petition Tribunal

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, has  inaugurated 250 members of the election petitions tribunal for the 2019 general election at an event which held at the Supreme Court Complex, Abuja on today.

The new CJN was only sworn in yesterday and has already set the stone rolling after less than 24 hours in service. His action today did not go without reactions from Nigerians.

Their reactions:

 

 

You may also like

Senator Ben Murray Bruce Advocates Visa Ban For All Involved In The CJN Saga

Adesua Etomi Comes Hard On A Lady Who ‘Alleged’ That Banky W Collected N57 Million From Buhari

‘Our Support Is To The President And Vice President, The Whole Southwest Is for Baba Buhari’ – Nigerians Say As Buhari Campaign Train Hit Osun(Pictures)

‘He Kisses Better Than The Sun’ – Simi Says As She Stuns In New Sexy Picture (Picture)

‘Trust Me South West Is For APC’ – Nigerians Say Following Huge Turn Out Of Crowd At President Muhammadu Buahri’s Campaign In Oyo

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th January

‘Banky W Is Not Capable…..Only Thing He’s Capable Of Is Marrying Adesua’ – Nigerians Roast Banky W Following His Comment On The Suspended CJN

Onnoghen: U.S uncomfortable with suspension

Nigerians react to picture of young boy kissing Buhari’s image on campaign vehicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *