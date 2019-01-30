Entertainment, Trending

The Moment A Fan Compared Wizkid And Davido To Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo – See Whose Side Tunde Ednut Is

One would easily agree that Davido and Wizkid are currently the biggest starts in Nigeria entertainment scene  at the moment. With the duo achieving similar feat. First It was Wizkid who shut down the O2 arena in London, then Davido followed suit with an eccentric performance at the same venue only last week.

Both have had their fans comparing the two of them just to know who is greater between the duo. Well, a fan took the comparison a step forward today when he compared the two talented singer to Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

What Tunde Ednut Said;

