News

The Top 10 Wealthiest Cities in Africa

According to The AfrAsia Bank Africa Wealth Report 2018, these are the top 10 wealthiest cities in Africa. The list indicates where clusters of wealthy cities are developing across the continent, as well as showing a few more isolated locations of money aggregation.

See the Top 10 in the list below:

  1. Johannesburg (South Africa) –  $276 billion
  2. Cape Town (South Africa) – $155 billion
  3. Cairo (Egypt) – $140 billion
  4. Lagos (Nigeria) – $108 billion
  5. Durban (South Africa) – $55 billion
  6. Nairobi (Kenya) – $54 billion
  7. Luanda (Angola) – $49 billion
  8. Pretoria (South Africa) – $48 billion
  9. Casablanca (Morocco) – $42 billion
  10. Accra (Ghana) – $38 billion

 

