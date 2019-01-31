Trending

#TheCandidate#: ‘Atiku And Obi Are Presidential Materials. Tonight They Won Me Over. I’m ATIculated And OBIdien’ – Nigerians Say As Atiku And Peter Obi Goes Live On Tv

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the forthcoming election, Atiku Abubakar, showed his amazing work strength today. First, he was at  the Lagos Island Club 2019 quarterly business summit to Deliver A Speech, before proceeding to  a live television programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), with support from the MacArthur Foundation tagged ‘the candidate’.

The programme which was anchored by Kadaria Ahmad took place at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. Atiku who was grilled by the moderator of the programme didn’t fail to impress as he continually gave  a good account of himself.

His composure and eloquence during the programme has got Nigerians talking.

Their reactions;

 

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole, Shows Off Her Banging Body In New Pictures (Pictures)

#TheCandidate#: Your Job Is To Interview The Candidates. Defending The APC Is Not Your Job – Nigerians Come Hard On Moderator, Kadaria Ahmad, For Being Hard On Atiku

The Moment A Fan Compared Wizkid And Davido To Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo – See Whose Side Tunde Ednut Is

‘One Clothe I Can Wear A Million Times’ – Duncan Mighty Says As He Show Off His Best Cloth (Picture)

Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Frowns At Jussie Smollett’s Attack, Pens Him A Classy Message

Nigerians React As Appellate Court Ask Embattled CJN, Walter Onnoghen, To Face CCT Trial

#AtikuInLagosAgain#: The Children Of Corruption And Their Father Of Corruption Attended Lagos Island Club To Deliver A Speech, Today. – Could Nigerians Be Referring To These Stakeholders That Were In Company Of Atiku During The Summit??? (Pictures)

‘ Babachir Lawal Court Charge Is A Distraction Of Illegal Removal Of Onoghen.’ – Nigerians React As EFCC Drag Buhari’s Ex-SGf To Court

2019: We know the task ahead, we are adequately prepared

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *