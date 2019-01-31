TheCandidate#: ‘Atiku And Obi Are Presidential Materials. Tonight They Won Me Over. I’m ATIculated And OBIdien’ – Nigerians Say As Atiku And Peter Obi Goes Live On Tv

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the forthcoming election, Atiku Abubakar, showed his amazing work strength today. First, he was at the Lagos Island Club 2019 quarterly business summit to Deliver A Speech, before proceeding to a live television programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), with support from the MacArthur Foundation tagged ‘the candidate’.

The programme which was anchored by Kadaria Ahmad took place at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. Atiku who was grilled by the moderator of the programme didn’t fail to impress as he continually gave a good account of himself.

His composure and eloquence during the programme has got Nigerians talking.

Their reactions;

Kadaria was hot tonight, but Atiku and Obi was hotter. Shoe get size ojare. — Chief of Port Harcourt (@OpuiyoMike) January 30, 2019

If after watching Atiku and Obi at the #NGTheCandidates ,You still believe Atiku refused the Presidential Debate because he didn't know what to say, then na MUMU dey worry You.#LGNWA — Atiku_2019 (@OfficialS_O_G) January 30, 2019

God knows that we deserve Atiku and Obi #NgTheCandidates — Ife Olarinde (@IfeIfeolarinde) January 30, 2019

Atiku and Obi are presidential materials. Tonight they won me over.

I'm ATIculated and OBIdient #NGTHECANDIDATES #YouNeedToVote — Nestedman (@amiable_kedro) January 30, 2019