#TheCandidate#: Your Job Is To Interview The Candidates. Defending The APC Is Not Your Job – Nigerians Come Hard On Moderator, Kadaria Ahmad, For Being Hard On Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who is contesting for presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his running mate, Peter Obi, were on live television show today to explain to Nigerians why they should vote for him in the forthcoming election.

The presenter of the programme tagged ‘the candidate’, Kadria Ahmad, has been trolled by Nigerians for what Nigerians termed partiality  during the course of the programme.

Their reaction:

 

