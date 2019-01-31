Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna shared this photo (pictured above) on Instagram. He said marriage can not be treated like dating and that there is no love in marriage. IK Ogbonna’s marriage to Sonia Morales is rumored to be in crisis. However, he had this to say on Instagram. Read below.

Our generation must change their approach to marriage for the sake of the next generation .

This is not just for me as an individual but for those who need it .

90% of marriages are unhappy and wear fake smiles and pretend to be happy while depression is the case .

First we must remember that u married a friend , a support system , not an enemy or competition. You are now one . And since u chose that person out of a world population of over 7 billion ppl , ur job is to protect that person always and make each other happy “Most people get married believing a myth. They believe that marriage is a beautiful box full of things they have longed for… companionship, intimacy, friendship, etc.??

The truth is that marriage at the start is an empty box. You must put something in before you can take anything out.??

There is no love in marriage. Love is in people. And people put love in marriage. There is no romance in marriage. You have to infuse it into your marriage.??

A couple must learn the art and form the habit of giving, loving, serving, praising,

of keeping the box full.

If you take out more than you put in,

the box will be empty.“? -J Allen?

