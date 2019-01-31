Trending

‘This Crowd Reminds Me Of How They Deceived Jonathan, Chop Him money Clean Mouth.’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About The Huge Crowd That Greeted Buhari At Kano(Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity in Kano is evident as residents of the state trouped out in large numbers to cheer him during his campaign rally at the state today. Buhari got his highest number of votes from this state in the last general election and there is every likelihood of  a repeat  judging by the turn out today.

Nigerians however feel otherwise as they have been on social media comparing the huge turn out of crowd recorded at the rally today to how former president Goodluck Jonathan got the same turn out but still lost.

Pictures:

What they are saying:

 

You may also like

Keyamo: Why It’s an absolute insult for Atiku to accuse Buhari of planning to rig(Video)

‘Mr. “Integrity”, The Anti Corruption Messiah, Just Raised The Hand Of Ganduje of Kano, A Man Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes.’ – Nigerians React As Buhari Endorsed Ganjure’s Candidacy

Buhari is the grandfather of Nigeria’s corruption family – Fayose

After endorsing Ganduje for second term, Buhari says fight against corruption still on

Breaking!!! Nigeria International, Asisat Oshola, Joins FC Barcelona

Peter Obi is a liar – Amaeachi fires shots at him

What a blunder!!! Watch moment Buhari raised the hand of his own aide as ‘governatorial’ candidate of Cross River state

2019: any attempt to rig the elections will result in war

Atiku is the kind of leader Nigeria needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *