‘This Crowd Reminds Me Of How They Deceived Jonathan, Chop Him money Clean Mouth.’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About The Huge Crowd That Greeted Buhari At Kano(Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity in Kano is evident as residents of the state trouped out in large numbers to cheer him during his campaign rally at the state today. Buhari got his highest number of votes from this state in the last general election and there is every likelihood of a repeat judging by the turn out today.

Nigerians however feel otherwise as they have been on social media comparing the huge turn out of crowd recorded at the rally today to how former president Goodluck Jonathan got the same turn out but still lost.

Pictures:

What they are saying:

The truth is dis crowd following president buhari are mostly illiterates, basically mai suya, mai taba, mai ruwa , mai shayi and d likes who understand notin abt Democracy, d rule of law and d economy. A sane nigerian will not be a part of dis madness. I am ATIKULATED #PMBinKano — saucy jane (@miles_sneh) January 31, 2019

You sure say, you really watched "#PMBInKano " or you just feel like tweet? If anyone telling you PMB won't win in Kano, you go believe? https://t.co/H6REboBdzr — Igbatigbi Zekeri (@IgbatigbiZ) January 31, 2019