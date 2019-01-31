Trending

‘This Is Very Strange. Governors From Niger Republic Identifying With The APC And Even Campaigning. It’s Really Weird.’ – Nigerians Slam APC For Inviting Niger Republic To Nigeria’s Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari is leaving no stone un-turned as he prepares for his re-election into the country’s highest political office. The President was in Kano today to solicit for their votes as the election date draw closer.

Buhari whose election campaign theme is ‘the next level’ was received by the Governor of the state, Umar Ganduje, with his deputy Dr Nasiru Gawuna. Ganduje took the reception a topnotch when he presented  Governors of Zinder and Maradi from Niger Republic as part of the entourage that received Buhari.

